Iran Vows To Block US Corridor In Caucasus Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Iran on Saturday vowed that it will prevent the creation of US corridor in the Caucasus region no matter whether Moscow will join Tehran or not.
In an exclusive interview with the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, said on Saturday dismissed the idea of the so-called Zangezur corridor that is designed to link the Republic of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan.
Asked about an agreement to grant the US a 99-year development lease on the corridor, located along Armenia's border with Iran, Velayati said such a corridor will turn into a graveyard of the mercenaries of Donald Trump, not a route owned by the US president.
The Caucasus is one of the world's most sensitive regions, he added, saying Iran has always opposed the creation of the Zangezur corridor, as it would alter the region's geopolitics, redraw borders, and lead to Armenia's disintegration.
He noted that the corridor plan is fiercely opposed by the Armenian people as well, because it will entail disintegration of their country.
Velayati said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced in previous visits to Iran that the plot for the corridor has definite harms and had expressed his opposition to the creation of the corridor in concurrence with Iran's stances.
The former foreign minister warned that the implementation of the corridor plan will jeopardize the security of South Caucasus.
"As a result, Iran has insisted that it will move in line with the security of South Caucasus, with or without Russia. We believe that Russia is also strategically opposed to that corridor," Velayati said.
The Zangezur corridor is not a mere trade route, but a political plot against Iran and other neighboring countries, he warned, saying, "Apart from Turkey, which is a member of NATO, the other NATO countries want to be present in this region too. NATO wants to lie between Iran and Russia like a viper, but Iran will not permit it."
Velayati emphasized that links between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan would not need any corridors, saying they can use the Iranian soil for connection.
"The equations and arrangements of this region are not confined to the two countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia. A geopolitical change in the region will relocate the borders of Iran too. Therefore, we have the right to defend our interests quite strongly," he underlined. (end)
