Country Roads RV Center Celebrates 18 Years As One Of North Carolina's Top Family-Owned RV Dealerships

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Roads RV Center, a leading family-owned RV dealership located in Lexington, North Carolina, is proud to announce its 18th anniversary. Specializing in new and used travel trailers, fifth wheels, and expert RV service, the dealership continues to serve RV enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada with affordable pricing, quality inventory, and a customer-first experience.

Founded by a family with decades of experience in the automotive and show car industries, Country Roads RV Center brings a sharp attention to detail and dedication to value. Since shifting into the RV industry in the early 2000s, the dealership has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing RV dealers in North Carolina.

"We're honored to celebrate 18 years of helping families and adventurers hit the road with confidence," said a spokesperson for the company. "Whether it's a first-time buyer or a seasoned traveler, we're committed to offering personal service, detailed walkthroughs, and high-quality RVs at competitive prices."

Located in the heart of the Carolinas, Country Roads RV Center features a full selection of new and pre-owned RVs, including models ideal for cross-country travel, weekend getaways, and full-time RV living. Every RV sold undergoes a thorough pre-delivery inspection and includes a comprehensive walk-through orientation at the time of purchase.

The dealership also provides:



A full-service RV repair and parts department

Competitive in-house financing options

Airport pickup from Greensboro (GSO) or Charlotte (CLT) with advance notice U.S., Canadian, and international RV delivery options

As a trusted member of the Winston-Salem BBB and the North Davidson Chamber of Commerce, Country Roads RV Center invites shoppers to "Come to the country, where life is slower and prices are lower."

To browse inventory or learn more, visit or call (336) 775-2100.

About Country Roads RV Center

Country Roads RV Center is a family-owned and operated RV dealership based in Lexington, North Carolina. Known for its wide selection of fifth wheels, travel trailers, and superior customer service, the company has proudly served RV buyers across North America since 2007.

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED