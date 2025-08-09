President Ramkalawan Announces Financial Reward For Seychellois Medalists Of The 13Th Commission De La Jeunesse Et Des Sports De L'océan Indien (CJSOI) Games

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has announced a special financial contribution to all Seychellois athletes who won medals during the 13th Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games, hosted in Seychelles from 1st to 11th August 2025.

In recognition of their outstanding performances and dedication, medalists of Team Seychelles will each receive:

. SCR 10,000 for every Gold Medal

. SCR 7,500 for every Silver Medal

. SCR 5,000 for every Bronze Medal

President Ramkalawan commended the athletes for their determination, discipline, and commitment, which brought pride and joy to the nation. He highlighted that their achievements serve as an inspiration for the younger generation and reaffirm Seychelles' growing presence in the regional sporting arena.

Reflecting on the successful hosting of the 13th CJSOI Games, the President expressed Seychelles' pride in welcoming athletes from all member states and emphasised the solidarity and unity fostered through the event.“These Games have once again proven that sport has the power to unite nations, strengthen friendships, and celebrate our shared values,” he said.

The President also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participating athletes and teams from across the Indian Ocean region, thanking them for contributing to the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship that defined the Games on Seychelles soil.

