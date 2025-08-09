(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's main stock market, the Ibovespa, ended down 0.45% at 135,913 points on August 8, 2025, breaking a four-day streak of gains.



The drop came after Petrobras, Brazil's huge oil company, warned it would likely not pay extra dividends this year, even though it reported a big quarterly profit of R$26.7 billion ($4.94 billion).



Petrobras shares fell by more than 7% in a single day, pulling down the whole market.



The sharp reaction showed how dependent the Brazilian market remains on a few heavyweight companies-and how quickly mood can shift when big firms hold back rewards to shareholders.



Petrobras leaders explained they need to save cas because of falling oil prices and higher costs. As soon as those words hit, investors sold not only Petrobras but other energy stocks as well.



The political climate added to the stress. President Lula named Estela Aranha as the chief judge for the 2026 elections.







This appointment worried investors, since some see it as putting more power over the vote in government-friendly hands.



Former president Bolsonaro meanwhile refused to back São Paulo's governor for the upcoming presidency, disappointing those in the business world who view the governor as more market-friendly.



Many see Brazil's political future as more uncertain than before.

Brazil's Markets Lose Steam as Petrobras and Politics Rattle Investors

Economically, the underlying story is mixed. The Central Bank kept Brazil's main interest rate at a high 15% to fight inflation, still above 5.5%.



This helps keep the currency stable (the dollar closed at R$5.44), but it makes loans expensive and growth slower than many had hoped.



At the same time, a new 50% tariff imposed by the United States on Brazilian exports threatens a R$175 billion ($32.4 billion) hit to revenues and could cost thousands of jobs.



The Finance Ministry promised a R$30 billion ($5.6 billion) credit package, but that has not restored confidence.





Biggest Winners and Losers (August 8, 2025)





Winners

Losers









#1 Braskem (BRKM5) – strong on M&A rumors with Unipar

Petrobras (PETR4) – fell sharply on dividend/capex outlook





#2 Eletrobras (ELET3) – beat Q2 expectations, dividend announced

Rumo (RAIL3) – weak guidance, neutral Q2 balance





#3 Smart Fit (SMFT3) – better-than-expected results

Minerva Foods (BEEF3) – weak earnings disappointed investors





#4 Cogna (COGN3) – upside on Q2 surprise earnings

GPA (PCAR3) – remains weak after recent sell-off





#5 Auren (AURE3) – momentum after recent index inclusion

RD Saúde (RADL3) – weekly winner but lagged Friday







Looking at technical analysis, the Ibovespa shows no clear trend; it is stuck in a range, finding support near 134,000 points.Average prices and trading indicators are flattening, reflecting hesitation. The Relative Strength Index, a key momentum gauge, sits near neutral.The market remains volatile, with the yellow Global Liquidity Index signaling that sudden swings in foreign money can happen anytime.Globally, stock markets rose, especially in the U.S., with tech companies leading the way.But these gains did not reach Brazil, as local issues took center stage. Investors now watch closely to see if government steps or company results can bring stability.The real story is that both local politics and the fate of one or two dominant companies can quickly outweigh good news elsewhere.Brazil's markets reflect rising uncertainty beneath the surface, and investors-at home and abroad-are watching and waiting for clearer signals before making their next moves.