Shashi Tharoor BLASTS Trump's 50% Tariff On India, Calls It US Double Standard


2025-08-09 03:15:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised former US President Donald Trump's proposed 50% tariff on Indian goods, terming it a blatant double standard. He warned that such protectionist measures could damage India-US trade ties and erode mutual trust between the nations.

