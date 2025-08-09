Shashi Tharoor BLASTS Trump's 50% Tariff On India, Calls It US Double Standard

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised former US President Donald Trump's proposed 50% tariff on Indian goods, terming it a blatant double standard. He warned that such protectionist measures could damage India-US trade ties and erode mutual trust between the nations.

