Earthquake Today: Another Quake Of Magnitude 6 Strikes Russia's Kuril Islands Region
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.
On July 30, a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings in parts of Russia.
The earthquake originated from the convergent boundary between the Pacific Plate and the Okhotsk Sea Plate (often associated with the North American Plate in this region) at the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench.Also Read | Earthquake Today: 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan
The massive earthquake was followed by several strong aftershocks.
The Kuril Islands stretch from the southern tip of Kamchatka Peninsula.
On August 3, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Islands.
According to the Russia Academy of Sciences, the July 30 earthquake was the strongest off the coast of Russia since 1952.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) called it the sixth-largest quake ever recorded by modern seismic instruments, part of an active sequence of activity that saw 50 earthquakes with a 5.0 magnitude or more in the 10 days leading to the July 30 event.
The six Ring of Fire-adjacent volcanoes in the area were actrvated before the massive quake and have become increasingly spirited since.
“We attribute the eruptions to the earthquake, which activated the magmatic foci and provided them with additional energy,” Alexey Ozerov, member of the Russia Academy of Sciences and director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told Russian state media according to ABC News.
The event is an“extremely rare phenomenon that can be described as a parade of volcanic eruptions,” added Ozerov.Also Read | Earthquake today: 2.7-magnitude tremor hits Hillsdale, New Jersey; shakes NYC
This is the first time in roughly 300 years that this many volcanoes have set off at the same time in such tight proximity.
The Krasheninnikov volcano, one of eight active volcanoes of the Kronotsky Reserve and about 150 miles from the earthquake's epicenter, hadn't shown a lava flow since 1463.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment