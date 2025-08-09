Earthquake Today: Another Quake Of Magnitude 6 Strikes Russia's Kuril Islands Region

MENAFN - Live Mint)A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the east of the Kuril Islands region of Russia on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

On July 30, a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings in parts of Russia.

The earthquake originated from the convergent boundary between the Pacific Plate and the Okhotsk Sea Plate (often associated with the North American Plate in this region) at the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench.

| Earthquake Today: 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

The massive earthquake was followed by several strong aftershocks.

The Kuril Islands stretch from the southern tip of Kamchatka Peninsula.

On August 3, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Islands.

According to the Russia Academy of Sciences, the July 30 earthquake was the strongest off the coast of Russia since 1952.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) called it the sixth-largest quake ever recorded by modern seismic instruments, part of an active sequence of activity that saw 50 earthquakes with a 5.0 magnitude or more in the 10 days leading to the July 30 event.

The six Ring of Fire-adjacent volcanoes in the area were actrvated before the massive quake and have become increasingly spirited since.

“We attribute the eruptions to the earthquake, which activated the magmatic foci and provided them with additional energy,” Alexey Ozerov, member of the Russia Academy of Sciences and director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told Russian state media according to ABC News.

The event is an“extremely rare phenomenon that can be described as a parade of volcanic eruptions,” added Ozerov.

| Earthquake today: 2.7-magnitude tremor hits Hillsdale, New Jersey; shakes NYC

This is the first time in roughly 300 years that this many volcanoes have set off at the same time in such tight proximity.

The Krasheninnikov volcano, one of eight active volcanoes of the Kronotsky Reserve and about 150 miles from the earthquake's epicenter, hadn't shown a lava flow since 1463.