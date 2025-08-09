From Candy Apples To Porridge: How To Make High-Tier Recipes In Grow A Garden (Updated)
According to a Beebom report, players have to gather specific fruits or plants and use the new cooking area in the lobby. Holding the required ingredient and pressing 'E' near the pot will begin the process. Once all items are submitted, clicking the 'cook ' button begins a timer, and once complete, the food item can be collected and given to Chris P.
His cravings change hourly, displayed in a speech bubble above his head. Fulfilling his exact request greatly increases the chance of top-tier rewards. The cooking event in Grow a Garden will be available till August 16.Grow a Garden: High-tier recipes for big rewards
While there are many basic dishes, Divine, Prismatic and Transcendent recipes offer better returns. Larger crops grown with sprinklers increase food size and reward yield. The other high-value items include Smoothies, Sweet Tea, Pies, and Pizza, each with multiple combinations of rare crops.
Some of the high-rarity recipes include:
Candy Apple
Prismatic: 1x Apple + 1x Bone Blossom
Divine: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Mango
Mythical: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Blueberry
Ice Cream
Transcendent: 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom
Prismatic: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom
Divine: 3x Sugar Apple + 1x Corn
Porridge
Transcendent: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom
Prismatic: 1x Corn + 1x Banana + 3x Bone Blossom
Divine: 2x Corn + 3x Mango
Also read: Optical illusion: You need eagle eyes to spot the inverted 92 and 26 within 7 secondsGrow a Garden: Rewards from cooking events
Depending on the dish's rarity and size, Chris P can award players with gifts like Sheckles, watering cans for common dishes. Rare and Legendary gifts fetch advanced sprinklers, gourmet seed packs, gourmet eggs and mutation sprays, respectively. Divine and Prismatic dishes earn special decorative items, multiple gourmet egg packs or rare plants like Taco Fern.FAQsQ: How to make a Candy Apple in Grow a Garden?
A: Prismatic: 1x Apple + 1x Bone Blossom. Divine: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Mango. Mythical: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Blueberry.Q: How to make Ice Cream in Grow a Garden?
A: Transcendent: 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom. Prismatic: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom. Divine: 3x Sugar Apple + 1x Corn.Q: How to make Porridge in Grow a Garden?
A: Transcendent: 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom. Prismatic: 1x Corn + 1x Banana + 3x Bone Blossom. Divine: 2x Corn + 3x Mango.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment