Singapore Police Go Viral With Slow-Mo Reel Set To Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Track, Internet Calls It A Crossover Hit
The video, which shows only the backs of the officers and the bold word“POLICE” on their vests, is simple but striking. Set to the pulsating beats of 'Powerhouse', the clip is as dramatic as it is unexpected - and fans of both cinema and policing were quick to pick up on the unlikely crossover.
Watch the video here:Internet reacts to the iconic crossover
The internet wasted no time in reacting, with comments that blended pop culture, fandom, and humour in true online fashion. One person summed it up perfectly:“The power of Rajinikanth (sic)”, while another wrote:“Track on point (sic).”Also Read | Rajinikanth's Coolie ticket booking: First shows in Kerala, Karnataka at 6 am
Others were more playful, suggesting insider knowledge:“The marketing person must be an Indian (sic),” one user guessed. Another joked:“Singapore Police part of the LCU confirmed” - a cheeky nod to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj . The former is also the director of 'Coolie'.
And the tributes didn't stop there. One fan exclaimed,“Even SPF realises the power of Superstar! (sic)”, while perhaps the most internet-native comment came from someone who declared:“We got 'Coolie X Singapore Police' collab before GTA 6 (sic).”
While the post may have been light-hearted, it also shows just how far Rajinikanth's influence reaches. Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already generated buzz across the Indian film world - and now, thanks to a smart and stylish social media post, it seems even Singapore's police force is vibing with the Superstar's energy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment