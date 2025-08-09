'US Politicians Don't Care At All About India': Famed Economist Jeffrey Sachs On Trump Tariffs, Russia-Ukraine War, More

MENAFN - Live Mint) “US politicians don't care at all about India,” famed economist Jeffrey Sachs recently said, during an interview with Hindustan Times, adding that“everything Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional.”

Sachs' comments come amid the ongoing tariff tensions after Donald Trump recently slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on“friend” India, citing India's high trade barriers, raising the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent.

“US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the quad against China. India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” said Sachs during the interview.

Trump tariffs

When asked about the 50 per cent tariffs that Donald Trump has slapped on India, Professor Sachs warned India not to“count on” on a“great trade relationship.”

| How much will India's fuel bill rise if Russian oil imports are stopped?

“When I was in India in the spring, I said, don't count on some great trade relationship. What India has hoped for, I believe, is that it would be a good partner of the United States because it would be a way for the US to, I'll put it charitably, reduce its dependence on China and increase supply chains with India. I tried to explain, don't count on that,” said Sachs.

Russia-Ukraine war

Referring to Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting which is scheduled to take place in a few days, Jeffrey Sachs said the“meeting came as a surprise" to him.

Trump, after assuming office in January 2025, had vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier today, the POTUS also said that that the peace deal between the two nations locked in conflict would likely involve swapping some territories

Jeffrey Sachs, however, highlighted that“in public, the United States has not taken any measures that would actually lead to an end of the war in Ukraine.”

| Trump announces in-person meeting with Putin on August 15

“After the Cold War, the US policy has been to defeat Russia, not to live peacefully with Russia. I believe the Russians are right. If this war is to end, it should end by addressing the fundamental reasons for this conflict,” added Sachs, labelling the current conflict between the nations as a“war of NATO expansion.”

India-China relations

When questioned about India and China relations in the aftermath of the border clashes, Professor Sachs said“ a good economic relationship between” the two nations“would be wonderful for India's economy," and good for“building a multipolar world that isn't dependent on the US's whims.”

| 'Trump's India tariffs will push New Delhi closer to...': Former US NSA

Explaining his rationale behind the advice, Sachs stated that China is a much larger economy as compared to the US, with the nation's international trade much bigger.

On Friday, China welcomed the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Mod to the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is set to be held later this month.