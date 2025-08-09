Who Is Stephan Miran? Did You Know Trump's Interim Fed Pick Is The 'Mind' Behind His Tariffs?

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump has appointed Dr Stephen Miran as the temporary appointee to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026, filling the seat left vacant by the surprise resignation of Governor Adriana Kugler.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said:“It is my great honor to announce that I have chosen Dr. Stephen Miran. He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled. He will do an outstanding job.”

Miran, 42, is currently serving the US government as the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors. He is often credited as the 'mind' behind Trump's economic policies including the tariffs.

He has been a prominent figure in conservative economic policy, shaping key financial strategies under Trump since the beginning of the president's second term.

Previously, he served in the Treasury Department under Secretary Steven Mnuchin, where he was assigned the position to design the Paycheck Protection Program during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

Other than serving the U.S. government, Miran has worked as a senior strategist at Hudson Bay Capital Management and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. He is known for his strong economic views, such as publicly criticizing the Federal Reserve's pandemic-era stimulus policies. He has also authored“Mar-A-Lago Accord,” a controversial proposal that suggests dollar devaluation as a way to address the U.S. current account deficit.

His economic stance aligns closely with Trump's viewpoints, as he is a strong advocate for not just reciprocal tariffs but also pro-crypto initiatives.

Miran earned his bachelor's degree in Economics, Philosophy, and Mathematics from the prestigious Boston University in 2005, and went on to complete a PhD in Economics at Harvard University in 2010.

Miran was the son of Dan and Jane Miran who served as civil servants at theSocial Security Administration.