Trigg Kiser Death: Emilie Kiser's Husband Was Distracted By NBA At The Time Of Son's Death, Say Cops

MENAFN - Live Mint) Influencer Emilie Kiser won a partial victory in her legal bid to keep certain details about her late son's death private. The Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County ruled on August 8 to redact two pages from a Chandler Police Department (CPD) report about the drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser.

Judge Christopher Whitten said in his decision that the disputed sections were "not necessary for public accountability" and noted would serve no other purpose than to satisfy morbid curiosity, reported E! Online.

New police report reveals timeline of Trigg Kiser's death

The redactions came as some sections of the CPD report were made public and revealed troubling allegations regarding the events of May 12. A People report cited the CPD stating that Trigg drowned in the family's backyard pool when he was home with his father Brady and newborn sibling Theodore. Emilie was out with friends at the time.

Brady initially told police that he lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes while caring for the baby. However, surveillance video reportedly showed Trigg was unsupervised for over nine minutes: seven of which he was in the water, the People report stated.

Sports bet and discrepancies in statements

People report cited a CPD report alleging that Brady placed a $25 sports bet and was watching an NBA playoffs game around the time of the incident. Investigators said his account did not match the video evidence, concluding that he was unaware of what Trigg was doing during the period.

The report added that police recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady, but on July 25, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced no charges would be filed due to "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Concerns over misuse of case details

Emilie's attorney Shannon Clark, speaking about the ruling, said that the Arizona Superior Court ruling preserved the dignity of the child "whose memory should reflect the love and light he brought to world."

Her legal team, as per E! Online report, had argued that these graphic descriptions could be exploited to create 'disturbing' content, including AI-generated reenactments of his final moments.

Michael Kelley, an attorney representing The Arizona Republic, opposed the motion, stating the information was needed for the public to understand the investigation and the decision not to prosecute.

Timeline of events

May 12 – Trigg was found in the backyard pool, hospitalized in critical condition.

May 18 – Trigg dies from drowning-related injuries.

July 25 – Prosecutors decline to charge Brady.

July 29 – Emilie's legal team files motion to redact graphic details.

August 8 – Court approves partial redaction.

