Nearly 19K From J&K Get Jobs Abroad Since 2020: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Nearly 18,952 people from Jammu and Kashmir have received Emigration Clearances (ECs) for overseas employment between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2025, official data tabled in the Lok Sabha has revealed.

The figures show a steep rise in 2022 and 2023 compared to the COVID-hit years of 2020 and 2021. In 2020, 1,095 workers from the Union Territory were granted ECs, dropping slightly to 992 in 2021. The trend reversed in 2022 with 4,868 clearances, peaking at 5,264 in 2023, before easing to 4,322 in 2024 and 2,411 in the first half of 2025.

ECs are required mainly for holders of Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports, typically workers headed to Gulf and other overseas labour markets. For women in this category, the minimum age for overseas employment is 30 years to prevent exploitation.

Officials also underlined the role of the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), which is used by Indian missions abroad to assist citizens in distress. The aid covers boarding and lodging, emergency medical care, legal help, repatriation of mortal remains, air passage to India, and payment of small fines or penalties.

At the national level, Uttar Pradesh led with 5,49,673 ECs issued in the same period, followed by West Bengal (1,24,979) and Tamil Nadu (96,619). While Jammu and Kashmir's share is far lower, over half of its total clearances were recorded in the two post-COVID years of 2022 and 2023.

Read Also White-Collar Job Demand In India Grew By 7% In July: Report JKSSB Opens Recruitment For 621 Posts In Health Deptt