6 Pak Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor: IAF Chief

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets and another large aircraft, were downed during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force has confirmed, in their first big revelation on the extent of damage caused to the Pakistani side during the mega military offensive.

This is the first official comment on the damage caused to Pakistan during the Indian strikes over three months ago. Many opposition leaders have been attacking the government over the delay in revealing the extent of damage caused to both India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The“big bird” that was downed was an AEW&C (airborne early warning and control system), the loss of which dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's air strength during the May 7 operation after the Pahalgam attack. Besides the six aircraft that were hit mid-air, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also confirmed the losses that the Pakistan Air Force suffered on the ground in the aerial strikes at Pakistan airbases.

“We have five confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT or an AEW&C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of 300 kms. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” the Air Chief Marshal said at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Lecture in Bengaluru.

Calling the Russian-made S-400 a“game-changer”, he said that Pakistan was unable to penetrate the surface-to-air missile system.

“Our air defence systems did a wonderful job. The S-400 system, which we had recently bought, has been a game-changer. The range of that system has really kept their aircraft away from their weapons like long-range glide bombs that they have. They have not been able to use any of those because they have not able to penetrate the system,” said the Air chief.

The IAF had also struck hangars in Jacobabad and Bholari in Pakistan. Some US-made F-16s, which were under maintenance at one of the hangars, were destroyed in the aerial strikes. In Bholari, another AEW&C aircraft is also believed to have been destroyed.

“We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hanger, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there, (were destroyed),” the Air chief said.

The Indian forces were able to cause so much damage that Pakistan realised they would suffer more losses if the conflict continued, said the Air Chief Marshall. This prompted the Pakistani side to seek a ceasefire, he added.

The hostilites ended May 10.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also credited the political leadership for giving the forces the full freedom to plan and execute the attacks.

“A key reason for success was the presence of political will. There were very clear directions given to us. No restrictions were put on us. If there were any constraints, they were self-made. We decided how much to escalate. We had full freedom to plan and execute. Our attacks were calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it,” said Air Chief Marshall Singh.

Singh's comment came in the wake of opposition leaders, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attacking the Prime Minister and the government for agreeing to the ceasefire when our forces were getting the better of Pakistan.

The IAF chief also emphasised the importance of“terminating a war”.

“Our objective was very clear. Our objective was to teach the terrorists a lesson that they will think twice before doing something; now they know what kind of price they can pay. And once we have achieved those objectives, we should look for all windows of opportunity to stop that, rather than just continuing.

“We were actually on a song that night. I heard from so many people...some people very close to me also said 'Aur Marna Tha',” he said.

He also shared 'before and after' satellite images of the terror targets that were struck during the May 7 attack.“Not only did we have satellite pictures, but also from local media, through which we could get inside pictures,” said the Chief of Air Staff, recalling that it was difficult to convince people without such evidence after the Balakot attack.

On the takeaways from Operation Sindoor, Singh said,“The biggest takeaway of the operation has been that the primacy of air warfare has come to the forefront once again. People have realised that air warfare is the first responder that any country has, and air warfare can actually react in a quick time, attack deep inside with precision, and just achieve your objective without any collateral.”