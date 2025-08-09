USBRL Milestone First Freight Train Reaches Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Northern Railway on Saturday ran a freight train carrying cement for the first time from Rupnagar in Punjab to Anantnag in Kashmir.

This landmark event marks the operational debut of the newly commissioned Banihal-Sangaldan-Reasi-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

The Anantnag Goods Shed freight train is a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir valley to the national freight network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Today (9.8.2025) first freight train reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network,” Vaishnaw posted on X.

“Transportation by railway network will reduce cost for our citizens living in Kashmir valley,” he added.

The Northern Railway said in a press note that the train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement.

“The journey, spanning approximately 600 kilometres, culminated at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed today in less than 18 hours,” Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said.

“This event marks the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, underscoring its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region,” he said.

According to Upadhyay, the cement transported on this train will be used for the construction of roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and residential housing in the valley.

With this development, the Kashmir rail network is now seamlessly integrated with the Indian Railways freight corridor, enabling the direct movement of goods from across the country into the Valley.

This development is set to boost economic activity by creating new trade opportunities, reducing transportation costs for businesses and essential commodities, ensuring year-round supply delivery despite weather challenges, and strengthening regional connectivity within the national rail framework.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project of total length 272 Km has been recently commissioned. USBRL project covers the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir.

The USBRL project is one of the most difficult new railway line projects undertaken in the country post-independence. The terrain passes through young Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises and numerous problems. In this project, Railway has made the world's highest Railway Bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The iconic Chenab Bridge is 1315 m long having an arch span of 467 m and height of 359 m above river bed. Indian Railway's first cable-stayed bridge has been constructed over Anji Khad in this project. Its bridge deck is 331m above the river bed level and height of its Main pylon is 193m.

In accordance with international norms, adequate safety provisions have been kept in the USBRL project. All tunnels having length more than 2 Km have been provided with mechanical ventilation systems to ensure air quality. Firefighting systems comprising fire hydrants and fire extinguishers have been provided to promptly address and contain potential fire incidents in all the tunnels. Further, to ensure the safety of passengers, escape tunnels have also been made where the length of the tunnel is more than 3 Km. A total of 66 Km escape tunnels have been made in this project.

A Great Day For Commerce & Connectivity: PM

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has lauded the arrival of the first freight train to the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

Responding to a post by the Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister said that the development will enhance both progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity.