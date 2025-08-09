Is Rotten Meat Fueling Cancers In Kashmir?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the wake of large quantities of adulterated and rotten meat being seized from different parts of Kashmir in recent days, health experts have issued strong warnings about the serious risks such food poses to public health.

They said improper handling, unhygienic storage, and the use of harmful chemicals to mask spoilage could be silently fueling a health crisis in the valley.

Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at GMC Srinagar, said that improper handling of meat and poultry can have devastating consequences.

“Unsanitary practices during slaughtering, dressing, packaging, transportation, storage, and distribution can contaminate meat with harmful bacteria, leading to foodborne illnesses such as food poisoning, diarrhoea, dysentery, and typhoid fever,” he said.

He added,“Meat, especially poultry, spoils quickly when exposed to environmental conditions without proper handling and storage. Unfortunately, in many cases, meat is transported in unhygienic thermocol boxes or kept in the open, rather than in refrigerated vehicles and deep freezers.”

Dr Khan stressed that the safe disposal of spoiled meat is equally important.“Improperly discarded meat can contaminate water bodies and the environment. It must be destroyed scientifically, either through incineration or deep burial with disinfectants,” he said.

Adding to the alarm, Dr Owvass H. Dar, a consultant radiologist at GMC Anantnag, said the link between unsafe food and chronic diseases, including cancer, cannot be ignored.

“The incidence of cancer in Kashmir has reached alarming levels-there is hardly a village, locality, or mohalla left untouched. In the Radiology Department, we diagnose at least one or two new cancer patients every day on ultrasound or CT scans,” he said.

While lifestyle changes and environmental factors play a role, the consumption of rotten meat treated with carcinogenic chemicals to disguise spoilage is a preventable risk, Dr Owais said.“This is not just about food hygiene-it could be silently contributing to the cancer epidemic in our valley,” he said Dar called for urgent, large-scale research into the causes of the cancer surge in Kashmir, backed by strong logistics and government support.

“Each of us can protect our families by avoiding unsafe, pre-processed foods and choosing fresh, hygienic options. Food safety is not simply about avoiding a bad meal-it's about saving lives and preventing a public health disaster,” he added.

Authorities have stepped up inspections, seizing thousands of kilograms of unsafe meat and other food items. However, experts say enforcement must be coupled with public awareness campaigns to ensure that the valley's residents understand the dangers of consuming adulterated and unhygienic food.