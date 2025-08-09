Mutton Scandal: Restaurants Feel Heat As Customers Stay Away

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over the last few years, Srinagar's skyline has changed in more ways than one. Alongside new buildings, a mushrooming of restaurants - from sleek cafés to family-run kebab joints - has brought the aroma of grilled meat and wazwan delicacies to almost every busy street. But today, the same eateries are fighting to keep their tables full, as customers grow wary after the Food Safety Department's recent seizure of spoiled meat meant for public consumption.

The high-profile enforcement drive, carried out jointly by the Food Safety Department Srinagar and the Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO), was based on a tip-off about a cold storage facility allegedly stacked with stale, foul-smelling meat. Led by Assistant Commissioners Hilal Ahmad Mir (ICLC) and Yameen Ul Nabi, along with Food Safety Officers, the team raided the premises, confiscated the meat, and destroyed it under strict supervision. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

For the city's restaurant owners, the damage has been swift and unforgiving.“We used to be full during lunch hours, now half the chairs stay empty,” said a downtown restaurant owner, speaking on condition of anonymity.“Even though our kitchen is spotless and our meat is fresh, customers are nervous. The fear is bigger than the facts.”

The chain reaction has also hit suppliers who cater to eateries. One street vendor selling“ristas and kebabs” described his loss bluntly:“I used to prepare around 70 kilograms of meat every day. Now I can't sell even 30 kilograms. Negative social media reviews and viral videos have destroyed people's appetite.”

In the days since the raid, social media timelines have been flooded with clips of meat inspections, rumours about unhygienic kitchens, and heated debates on food safety. For many families, the decision is simple - eat at home until trust is restored.“I don't want to take any risks for family” said a woman from Hawal.

The psychological effect on restaurant staff is also showing. Waiters, once busy ferrying trays of mutton rogan josh and kebabs, now linger by the counter, glancing at the door for customers who may never come. Some chefs admit they are cooking smaller batches to avoid wastage, while others are slashing menu items altogether.

Officials have again warned all Food Business Operators - especially those dealing with high-risk, perishable goods - to maintain strict cold-chain storage and hygiene measures.“This is about saving lives, not hurting livelihoods,” an enforcement officer said.“Clean kitchens and safe meat are the only way forward.”

For Srinagar's once-thriving restaurant sector, the battle ahead is not just about passing inspections. It's about winning back a public whose trust - like the city's dinner tables - now sits half empty.