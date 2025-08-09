Drone Hits Furniture Store In Kharkiv, Six People Injured
“We have information about an enemy UAV hitting a furniture store in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. At this moment, six people are known to have been injured,” Terekhov wrote.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
Later, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified on Telegram that a 17-year-old girl was among the victims in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Four injured women were hospitalized.Read also: Woman killed in Zaporizhzhia by Russian strike in her yard
According to Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian troops shelled 13 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Seven people were injured in the enemy attacks, including a minor girl.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
