79 Clashes On Frontline, Hardest Battles Are Near Pokrovsk And Novopavlivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a summary as of 4 p.m. on August 9.

Today, the Russians shelled, in particular, Arkhypivka in the Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda, Hirky, Chuikivka, Vasylivka, Bilokopytove, Oleksandrivka, and Novodmytrivka in the Sumy region, and Lemishchyne in the Kharkiv region.

Six combat clashes have taken place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors since the beginning of the day. The Russian army has already used five guided aerial bombs in these areas of the front line and carried out 171 artillery strikes, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area, and toward Kolodiazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops attacked twice. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, toward Kovalivka.

In the Lyman sector , the invaders carried out six attacks near Karpivka, toward Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Shandryholove. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops carried out two offensive actions in the Pereizne area.

No clashes were reported in the Kramatorsk sector today.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces launched six attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar, toward Pleshchiivka and Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 26 attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, and Dachne, toward Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok. Defenders are holding back the enemy's advance: 24 attacks have already been repelled. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops launched 14 attacks near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, and Temyrivka, toward Olhhivka, Iskra, Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Filia, Komyshuvakha, and Tovste. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka. Russian aircraft struck Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces, supported by aircraft, launched three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the invaders made four attempts to advance but failed. They also struck Lvove with guided bombs.

The situation in other sectors of the frontline has not changed significantly.

