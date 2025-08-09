Zelensky After Talks With Sánchez: Voice Of Europe Must Be Heard

Zelensky After Talks With Sánchez: Voice Of Europe Must Be Heard
“I spoke with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón. I am grateful for Spain's support for Ukraine and our people,” the President stated.
Zelensky informed Sánchez about the situation in diplomacy and contacts with partners.
“I informed about the diplomatic situation and our contacts with partners, and shared our vision of what the next steps should be. The main thing now is to ensure that Russia does not once again impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone,” the President emphasized.
Zelensky stressed that“It is important that Pedro and I share the same view: Europe's voice must be taken into account. We are coordinating our common European position. We are ready to move as quickly and constructively as possible toward a just peace”.Read also: Zelensky discusses diplomatic situation and communication with partners with Danish PM
In addition, Zelensky and Sánchez discussed Ukraine's path to European integration.
“Ukraine has fulfilled all its obligations and is fully ready to open the first negotiating cluster. We discussed possible options and will look for solutions. We agreed to stay in touch,” Zelensky said.
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on the diplomatic situatio .
