On Saturday, 125 Civilians Evacuated From Korabel Microdistrict In Kherson
"The evacuation from the Korabel microdistrict is ongoing. As of 6 p.m. today, 125 people have been evacuated. Among them are nine people with limited mobility," the report says.
It is noted that all evacuees are provided with assistance in finding comfortable accommodation, as well as full support in obtaining IDP status and other benefits. If desired, free transportation to other regions of Ukraine is being organized.
“In total, 1,536 people have been evacuated from the island in 9 days - 56 children and 150 people with limited mobility,” the administration added.Read also: Woman killed and eight people wounded in Russian shelling in Dnipro petrovsk region
They reminded that you can leave a request for departure or get all the info about evacuation at the Kherson CMA contact center by calling: 050-040-44-24 and 098-958-17-90.
As reported, on August 9, Russians shelled the village of Molodizhne in the Kherson community with artillery, injuring a local resident.
