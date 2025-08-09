403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Offers Condolences To Lebanon Over Army Casualties In South
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Saturday extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Lebanon after several Lebanese army personnel were killed or injured while dismantling munitions in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the kingdom's sympathy and full solidarity with Lebanon in this time of grief, conveying heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Saturday extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Lebanon after several Lebanese army personnel were killed or injured while dismantling munitions in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the kingdom's sympathy and full solidarity with Lebanon in this time of grief, conveying heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment