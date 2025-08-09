Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Offers Condolences To Lebanon Over Army Casualties In South


2025-08-09 03:09:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Saturday extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Lebanon after several Lebanese army personnel were killed or injured while dismantling munitions in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the kingdom's sympathy and full solidarity with Lebanon in this time of grief, conveying heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

