Jordan's Power Load Hits 3,900 MW Amid Heatwave
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Jordan's peak electricity load reached 3,900 megawatts on Friday, according to data from the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).
The company had announced on Friday its readiness to deal with the heatwave gripping the kingdom.
NEPCO director general, Sufian Al-Batainah, said in a statement that the company raises its preparedness under specific plans to handle increased power demand during heatwaves. He said that in such conditions, the company implements suitable operational plans and monitors the readiness of power plants to meet projected electricity demand.
Al-Batainah noted that the kingdom's electricity system, including both transmission and generation networks, has boosted its readiness to meet demand, adding that the company has completed routine and preventive maintenance programs backed by sufficient generation capacity to absorb the load increases caused by high temperatures.
