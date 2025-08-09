Tunisia Condemns Israeli Cabinet Plan To Reoccupy Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Aug 9 (Petra) – Tunisia strongly condemned on Saturday the plan approved by Israel's small ministerial cabinet (the "Security Cabinet") aimed at consolidating the occupation of the Gaza Strip and expanding full Israeli military control over it.In a statement, Tunisia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Tunisia vehemently condemns the announcement by the occupying entity of its intentions to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip, disperse its residents, or confine them to a narrow area. This constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and charters, a flagrant assault on the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, and a desperate attempt to eliminate their cause, break their will to defend their legitimate rights, and force them to abandon their land."The statement added that this plan challenges the global powers, the international will, and the United Nations system, especially the Security Council, calling on them to take a decisive stand on the future of the world, justice, and human rights by halting crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people and providing them with necessary protection.Tunisia reaffirmed its unconditional support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to reclaim their inalienable and legitimate rights, which do not lapse over time, and its firm stance backing their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state over the entire land of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.