Cole Swindell 2025 Down Home Roots Tour: Save On Every Seat With Capitalcitytickets With Promo Code CITY10 All Shows On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Catch Cole Swindell's 2025 Down Home Roots Tour live! Save big on every seat at CapitalCityTickets with promo code CITY10. All shows are on sale now - grab affordable tickets for lawn, floor, and VIP sections before they're gone!"Country star Cole Swindell is hitting the road for his 2025 Down Home Roots Tour, bringing his biggest hits to venues nationwide. CapitalCityTickets offers fans the best deals on tickets for all shows, from affordable lawn seats to premium VIP options. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to save 10% on every seat. Don't miss your chance to see Cole Swindell live - secure your tickets now before they sell out!

Country music fans, get ready for the Cole Swindell 2025 Down Home Roots Tour, a celebration of heartfelt lyrics, high-energy performances, and Swindell's signature Georgia charm. With his fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, dropping June 27, 2025, this tour promises a mix of chart-topping hits and fresh tracks. Best of all, you can score discounted tickets for every show using exclusive promo codes at CapitalCityTickets. Below, find the full tour schedule, Swindell's top singles, and tips to save on tickets for an unforgettable concert experience.

Grab Your Cole Swindell Tickets Now

Why the Down Home Roots Tour Is Unmissable

Cole Swindell, with over 5.2 billion global streams and 13 No. 1 singles, delivers raw emotion and relatability in every performance. The 2025 Down Home Roots Tour, featuring special guests like Priscilla Block, Logan Crosby, and Greylan James on select dates, blends nostalgic hits with new songs from Spanish Moss. Expect fan-favorite anthems, acoustic moments, and interactive fan zones that make each show feel personal. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to Swindell's music, this tour is a must-see.

Cole Swindell 2025 Down Home Roots Tour Dates

Mark your calendars for these confirmed tour stops from August to October 2025:

August 21, 2025 – Doswell, VA – SERVPRO Pavilion at the Meadow Event Park

August 22, 2025 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

September 4, 2025 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 5, 2025 – Canton, OH – Canton Civic Center (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 6, 2025 – Allegan, MI – Allegan County Fair (with Conner Smith)

September 11, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 12, 2025 – Erie, PA – Erie Insurance Arena (with Priscilla Block)

September 13, 2025 – Wilkes Barre, PA – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 14, 2025 – West Springfield, MA – Eastern States Exposition - The Big E Xfinity Arena

September 18, 2025 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 19, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Arena at The Classic Center (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 26, 2025 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

September 27, 2025 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block and Greylan James)

October 2, 2025 – Loveland, CO – Blue Federal Credit Union Arena (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

October 10, 2025 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

October 11, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Outdoor Amphitheater at Ford Idaho Center (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

October 24, 2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

October 26, 2025 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Happy Hour Sad Tour with Priscilla Block)

*Note: Some dates fall under the Happy Hour Sad Tour, named after a Spanish Moss track. Visit CapitalCityTickets for real-time ticket availability and updates.

Save 10% with Promo Code CITY10 Today

Cole Swindell's Top Singles to Enjoy Live

Swindell's setlist will likely feature a mix of his biggest hits and new releases from Spanish Moss. Here are ten standout singles fans can expect:

“Chillin' It” (2013) – His platinum-certified debut single, a feel-good summer anthem.

“You Should Be Here” (2016) – A 2x Platinum, No. 1 hit dedicated to his late father.

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” (2022) – A 3x Platinum chart-topper, awarded ACM Single and Song of the Year.

“Single Saturday Night” (2020) – A platinum No. 1 hit from Stereotype, perfect for sing-alongs.

“Break Up In The End” (2018) – A 2x Platinum, Grammy-nominated track named NSAI Song of the Year.

“Forever To Me” (2025) – A Top 5 single from Spanish Moss, written for his wife and daughter.

“Ain't Worth The Whiskey” (2014) – A 2x Platinum fan favorite with raw energy.

“Flatliner” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (2016) – A high-octane track ideal for live shows.

“Middle of a Memory” (2016) – A platinum hit showcasing Swindell's storytelling.

“3 Feet Tall” (2025) – A poignant new release from Spanish Moss, hailed as a potential Song of the Year.

Fans may also hear covers of classic country tunes, adding variety to the setlist.

How to Save on Tickets with CapitalCityTickets Promo Codes

Don't break the bank to see Cole Swindell live! CapitalCityTickets offers affordable tickets for all tour dates, with exclusive promo codes to maximize savings. Use code CITY10 to unlock discounts on every seat, from general admission to premium options. Here's how to get the best deal:

Go to CapitalCityTickets and search“Cole Swindell 2025 Tour.”

Choose your preferred date and venue.

Enter promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant savings.

Secure your tickets with a trusted, hassle-free purchase process.

Tickets start as low as $31.82 for select shows, and special offers like the FREEDOM code provide $40 all-in tickets at venues like the Alerus Center (available until July 6, 2025, or while supplies last). Fan club members can access the“Down Home Crew Presale” starting April 8, 2025, for early ticket purchases.

Why Buy from CapitalCityTickets?

Low Prices: Tickets start at $31.82 with no surprise fees.

Variety of Seats: Options range from budget-friendly to VIP packages.

Secure Transactions: Authentic tickets guaranteed for peace of mind.

Exclusive Discounts: Codes like CITY10 ensure the best deals.

Shop Discounted Cole Swindell Tickets Here

Tips for Getting the Best Tickets

Buy Early: High-demand shows in Athens, GA, and Fort Lauderdale, FL, sell out fast.

Join the Fan Club: Down Home Crew members get presale access starting April 8, 2025.

Check for VIP Options: Look for meet-and-greet or premium seating packages.

Monitor Promo Codes: New discounts may appear closer to show dates.

Book Cole Swindell 2025 Tour Seats Online

Catch Cole Swindell Live in 2025

The Cole Swindell 2025 Down Home Roots Tour is your chance to experience country music at its finest, with a setlist spanning hits like“You Should Be Here” and new tracks like“Forever To Me.” Don't miss out on discounted tickets at CapitalCityTickets-use promo code CITY10 to save on every seat. Check the tour schedule, secure your tickets, and get ready to sing along to Swindell's biggest hits in a night filled with heart, soul, and country pride!