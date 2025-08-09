403
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Unites Visionaries To Drive India's Women-Led Growth Story
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025, presented by NewsX and an initiative of iTV Network, concluded with standing ovations, heartfelt moments, and an unshakable message - India's progress is inseparable from the empowerment of its women. What began as an extension of the acclaimed We Women Want show has now evolved into a formidable national movement, celebrating courage, dismantling stereotypes, and placing women at the centre of India's growth story.
The 2025 edition was nothing short of historic, graced by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi (Chief Guest), Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Guest of Honour), and Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament & Keynote Speaker, whose speeches added gravitas and urgency to the cause. Smt. Rekha Gupta's rallying call - "You don't need to wait to be empowered, you already are. The time to lead is now." - drew thunderous applause and set the tone for a day that celebrated leadership without hesitation.
This on-ground conclave hosted a stellar line-up of powerful and thought-provoking panel discussions, each addressing pressing issues and presenting transformative solutions. The session on Drone Didis and Lakhpati Didis highlighted rural women breaking technological and economic barriers, while War Against the Beasts saw Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi and advocate Seema Khushwaha demand fearless justice. Women & Ayurveda offered deep insights from Dr. Upasana Vohra on blending ancient wellness wisdom with modern living, and sessions like Real Estate & Her and Women Mean Business showcased entrepreneurs like Aishwarya Bansal, Shirin Mann, and Dr. Shweta Singh redefining the business landscape. Panels such as Bringing Up Girls & Boys challenged parenting norms, From IVF to Menopause broke health taboos, and Breaking Biases brought together women MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Supriya Sule, and Sushmita Dev to discuss systemic political change. Emotional and inspiring moments came from Women in Uniform with Lt Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair, Beyond the Mainstream with Shabana Azmi, The Sunny Story with Sunny Leone, and What Women Want with Ekta Kapoor - each conversation reinforcing the belief that empowerment is achieved by leading change, not waiting for it.
At the heart of the conclave were the Shakti Awards 2025, instituted in memory of Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, celebrating over 80 exceptional women whose achievements span industries, geographies, and causes. Honourees included:
Sussanne Khan (Interior Design), Nimrat Kaur (Pathbreaking Performances), Charu Singh (Philanthropy), Dr. Payal Kanodia (Philanthropy), Asha Devi (Women's Activism), Sara Abdullah Pilot (Women Empowerment), Aishwarya Bansal (Innovation & Design in Real Estate), Radhika Bharat Ram (Women Empowerment), Shalini Passi (Powerpacked OTT Debut), Prof. Himani Sood (Women Leadership), Shaifalika Panda (Philanthropy), Kalyani Saha Chawla (Entrepreneurship), Ritu Beri (Design), Bahaar Rohatgi (Visual Art), Adv. Seema Samridhi Khushwaha (Nari Shakti), Ratna Debnath (Nari Shakti), Dr. Kashika Jain (Clinical Psychology), Dr. Mamata Dhiraj Jain (Real Estate), Dr. Upasana Vohra (Ayurveda & Social Health Services), Neha Arora (Architectural Glass & Hardware Design), Dr. Shweta Singh (Business Analysis), Dr. Shilpi Mohan (Preventive Cardiology & Tarot Astrology), Reema Patne (Life Coaching), Taniya Tikoo (Entrepreneurship), Arunima Malik (Communications), Ms. Neeraj (Rural Entrepreneurship), Ms. Lalita (Rural Entrepreneurship), Ms. Ambika Rana (Rural Entrepreneurship), Ms. Lata Sharma (Rural Entrepreneurship), Amna Khatoon (Agricultural Entrepreneurship), Sakshi Lalwani (Nutrition), Ishi Khosla (Nutrition), Dr. Anjali Hooda (Preventive Health), Shirin Mann (Entrepreneurship), Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (Gender Activism), Dr. Alkanshree Dahar (Law), Apoorva Pandey (Entrepreneurship), Dr. Radhikaraje Gaekwad (Philanthropy), Kamakshi Khanna (Vocal Artistry – Promising Talent), Shahat Gill (Vocal Artistry – Upcoming Talent), Simran Choudhary (Singing), Uorfi Javed (Fashion), Anuradha Das Mathur (Women Empowerment), Dr. Tanya Buckshee Rohatgi (IVF Reproductive Medicine & Onco-Fertility), Dr. Jayasree Sundar (Gynaecology & Obstetrics), Dr. Gita Prakash (Family Medicine), Dr. Anjila Aneja (Gynaecology & Obstetrics), Dr. Jai Madaan (Motivational Speaking), Sonia Garg (Fashion Content Creation), Sahiba Bali (Promising Performances), Sayali Bhagat (Women Empowerment), Ambika Seth (Gastronomy), Sunny Leone (Powerful Performances), Dr. Purnima Devi Barman (Ecological Leadership), Shabana Azmi (Entertainment), Ekta Kapoor (Entertainment), Neha Dhupia (Empowering Women), Dia Mirza (Environmental Impact), Malavika Mohanan (Style), Nikita Luther (Gaming), Nomita Kohli (Interior Design), Chanda Narang (Applied Art), Dr. Ankita Menon (Water Stewardship & Sustainability), Glorywebs (Most Trusted IT Partner for Businesses), Devyani Jaipuria (Education & Healthcare Leadership), Lt Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair (Leadership in Uniform), Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee (Public Service), Surveen Chawla (Powerhouse Performances), Vimla Kumari (Rural Entrepreneurship), Seema (Rural Entrepreneurship), Manisha Kumari (Rural Entrepreneurship), Usha Devi (Rural Entrepreneurship), Pooja Elangbam (Cultural Promotion), Rima Das (Filmmaking), Anupama Raag (Leadership), Niti Batra (Women's Leadership), Prikansha Luthra (Business Leadership), Payal Garg, and Ishika Sharma.
Reflecting on the event's impact, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of The Sunday Guardian Foundation, said, "The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025is our declaration to the world - we will not wait to be invited into decision-making spaces, we will claim them, transform them, and build new ones. Every awardee here today has defied the odds, turned challenges into opportunities, and in doing so, has rewritten the narrative of what it means to be a woman in India. The We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards are not a once-a-year celebration; they are the start of an everyday revolution. We are here to prove that women's progress is not just about representation - it is about leadership, ownership, and unstoppable influence."
With its spirit of openness, constructive dialogue, and wholehearted celebration, the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 reaffirmed its place as one of the nation's most powerful platforms for women's voices. The event not only brought together inspiring stories and practical solutions but also created an atmosphere of hope, collaboration, and shared purpose. Every conversation was forward-looking, every award a recognition of possibility, and every moment a reminder that women's leadership is not an aspiration for the future but a vibrant reality of the present. By sparking meaningful discussions, setting a progressive agenda, and celebrating achievements across every sphere, the conclave inspired a generation to step forward with confidence, conviction, and a renewed belief in their power to shape a more inclusive and empowered India.
