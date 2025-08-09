Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dozens Dead Or Missing From China's Mountain Torrents


2025-08-09 03:05:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- At least 15 people were confirmed dead and 28 others went missing due to the mountain torrents and flashfloods in Yuzhong County, Gansu Province, northwest China, until Saturday.
As many as 2,700 rescuers are racing to account for the missing people, the state-run CCTV reported, citing provincial emergency authorities.
They managed to evacuate nearly 10,000 people. The central government set aside 32 million yuans (nearly USD 4.5 million) to the disaster relief effort.
Torrential rains with precipitation of 195 millimeters started pounding the area on Thursday
