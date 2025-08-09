A Spark Of Hope For Swiss Descendants Without A Swiss Passport

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Descendants of Swiss emigrants who have lost their Swiss passport are fighting a desperate battle to reclaim their citizenship. Now they are pinning their hopes on a little-known law.This content was published on August 9, 2025 - 10:06 6 minutes

Deutsch de Neue Hoffnung auf den Schweizer Pass für Nachkommen von Ausgewanderten Original Read more: Neue Hoffnung auf den Schweizer Pass für Nachkommen von Ausgewanderte

Français fr Nouvel espoir pour les Suisses d'origine sans passeport helvétique Read more: Nouvel espoir pour les Suisses d'origine sans passeport helvétiqu Italiano it Nuove speranze per chi è svizzero ma non ha il passaporto elvetico Read more: Nuove speranze per chi è svizzero ma non ha il passaporto elvetic

Switzerland was once a nation of emigrants. In the 19th century, thousands of Swiss citizens moved overseas, which is why the number of descendants of Swiss emigrants is substantial. In South America alone, they number in the tens of thousands.

>>> The Swiss still have a great appetite for emigrating, but many of them return after spending a certain number of years abroad.

