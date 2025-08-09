A Spark Of Hope For Swiss Descendants Without A Swiss Passport
In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.
-
More from this auth
German Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Neue Hoffnung auf den Schweizer Pass für Nachkommen von Ausgewanderten
Original
Read more: Neue Hoffnung auf den Schweizer Pass für Nachkommen von Ausgewanderte
Français
fr
Nouvel espoir pour les Suisses d'origine sans passeport helvétique
Read more: Nouvel espoir pour les Suisses d'origine sans passeport helvétiqu
Italiano
it
Nuove speranze per chi è svizzero ma non ha il passaporto elvetico
Read more: Nuove speranze per chi è svizzero ma non ha il passaporto elvetic
Switzerland was once a nation of emigrants. In the 19th century, thousands of Swiss citizens moved overseas, which is why the number of descendants of Swiss emigrants is substantial. In South America alone, they number in the tens of thousands.
>>> The Swiss still have a great appetite for emigrating, but many of them return after spending a certain number of years abroad.More More The Swiss Abroad in nine charts
This content was published on Mar 28, 2025 The number of Swiss people living abroad continues to increase. Five charts explain their characteristics and geographic distribution.Read more: The Swiss Abroad in nine chart
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment