A $2.486 Billion Loan To Finance Metro Line 3 Has Been Formalized Between Panama And Japan -
For his part, Ambassador Kazuyoshi referred to President Arístides Royo's visit to Japan in 1980, during which he“established a close relationship with Prime Minister Ohira, who promised to visit Panama. However, Prime Minister Ohira died suddenly due to illness, and he was unable to fulfill his promise.” “In recognition of his achievements, one of Panama's streets was named after Prime Minister Ohira. Once again, we express our deepest gratitude to the people of Panama for their friendship and for naming the street after the Prime Minister,” Ambassador Kazuyoshi emphasized.
The exchange of notes represents a $2.486 billion loan whose primary objective is the financing and development of Urban Transportation Line 3 in the Metropolitan Area of Panama. This loan was granted on favorable terms for the country, with a 14-year amortization period, a six-year grace period, and low interest rates. Bilateral relations between Panama and Japan are based on a close 121-year relationship, founded on shared values such as democracy, dialogue, trust, mutual respect, and adherence to the rule of law. This agreement strengthens relations and support for Panama's development.
