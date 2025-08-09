Qatar Sports For All Federation Wraps Up Summer Activity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Sports for All Federation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, organized the closing ceremony of the Summer School Activity Centers at Lusail Sports Hall, with the participation of 1,500 students.

The activities included physical fitness exercises and skills training in football, basketball, volleyball, and handball, in addition to self-defense, innovative movement games, and mini-sports tournaments, which created an enjoyable competitive atmosphere.

Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth, Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al Dosari praised the close cooperation between the two ministries, stressing that the summer camps aim to instill noble values and behaviors in line with the culture of society.

Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah Al Dosari described the closing ceremony as an exceptional event that reflects the success of the summer season. He pointed out that this program comes within the framework of a constructive partnership between the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Education and is one of the most prominent pillars of the success of "Summer of Sports for All 2025."

