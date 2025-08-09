Wushu Competitions Held In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A friendly wushu tournament was held to promote the sport and select top athletes for the provincial team in western Ghor province, an official said on Saturday.

Mirwais Ahmadi, Head of Wushu Federation told Pajhwok Afghan News the day-long competition was held in coordination with the Department of Physical Education and Sports among athletes from four clubs in the age categories of youth and adults and in the weights of 48 to 80 kilograms.

Previously, wushu competitions in the youth and youth age groups had been organized by the Wushu Federation in coordination with the Sports Department.

