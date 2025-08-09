Wushu Competitions Held In Ghor
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A friendly wushu tournament was held to promote the sport and select top athletes for the provincial team in western Ghor province, an official said on Saturday.
Mirwais Ahmadi, Head of Wushu Federation told Pajhwok Afghan News the day-long competition was held in coordination with the Department of Physical Education and Sports among athletes from four clubs in the age categories of youth and adults and in the weights of 48 to 80 kilograms.
Previously, wushu competitions in the youth and youth age groups had been organized by the Wushu Federation in coordination with the Sports Department.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment