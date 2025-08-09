IEA Slams Israel's Gaza City Takeover Plan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned Israel's decision to take full control of Gaza city, urging influential parties to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities to prevent the humanitarian crisis from further worsening amid escalating conflict.

Israel's political-security cabinet approved a plan on Friday to take full control of Gaza City, and Netanyahu's office stated in a press release that the Israeli military is preparing to take control of Gaza City.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his X account:“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the decision of the occupying Israeli regime to take control of the entire Gaza area, describing it as a dangerous and concerning decision that will lead to the prolongation and escalation of the war and will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis of the Palestinian people.”

The MoFA called on international influential parties, especially the region's key countries, to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities and prevent the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from expanding and becoming bloodier.

Balkhi also added that efforts should be made to quickly establish a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

