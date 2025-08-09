Behroz Jafari Appointed As Head Coach Of U-17 Futsal Team

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has appointed Behroz Jafari as the head coach of the national under-17 futsal team.

At the official appointment ceremony, Deputy Director of National Futsal Committee Farid Ahmad Yousafzai said Jafari signed a contract today (Saturday) to serve as head coach until the end of 2025.

He announced the U-17 team would travel to Iran soon for a training camp, after which they would take part in the Asian Olympic Games hosted by Bahrain.

Speaking at the event, Behroz Jafari said he would focus on intensive technical work with the young players to help them develop professionally.

He explained that currently between 25 to 30 players were training in Kabul. These players will later travel to Iran for the camp, where 14 top players will be selected for the national under-17 squad.

After the camp in Iran, the players will return to Kabul to continue preparations for the Asian Olympic Games.

The Asian Olympic Games will be held in October 2025 in Bahrain, with Afghanistan's U-17 futsal team among the participants.

