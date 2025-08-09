Moe Honors Mathematically Gifted Student Samiullah

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Education honored Samiullah, a talented Afghan child who has earned the nickname“Calculating Machine” for his extraordinary abilities in performing mathematical calculations.

The seven-year-old child has attracted a lot of attention for his amazing ability in mental calculation in the country.

He can perform complex addition and subtraction in his mind, like a calculator, and answer simultaneously.

This talent has attracted the support of some high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate and the attention of experts in the field of education.

A ceremony to honor this child was held by MoE at Amani High School in Kabul today.

Mufti Abdul Wali Sadad, head of talent assessment at the Islamic Education Deputy Office, said in the program that the ministry was proud of such talents and cadres and happy with their existence.

He emphasized the MoE had made every effort to recognize talents.

Students should use their abilities to grow and develop their talents to build the future of Afghanistan, he explained.

Maulvi Sibghatullah Wasil, deputy finance and administration minister for MoE, explained it was the ministry's responsibility to encourage and develop all children and youth whom God has given extraordinary talent.

According to him, the program was held to motivate other students so that they too would be encouraged, work hard, and develop their talents.

For MoE, schools and colleges have the same status, and the gap that existed between the two institutions has now disappeared.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qayum, Samiullah's father, said he was happy that his son was encouraged by the IEA.

He asked the IEA to provide educational opportunities for Samiullah, as he has a special talent in addition, multiplication, and division.

At the end of the program, Samiullah received 50,000 afghanis in cash and a laptop from the ministry.

hz/ma