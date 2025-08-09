Future Of Audio Integration: Audfly's New Directional Sound Modules Set To Redefine Smart Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As smart devices evolve toward greater interactivity and personalization, the role of audio is shifting from a supporting feature to a central design consideration. Addressing growing demands for precision sound delivery, space efficiency, and enhanced user privacy, Chinese audio innovator Audfly Technology has announced its latest series of directional sound modules - including the Alpha22, Alpha43. Designed with modular flexibility and pinpoint sound projection, these solutions are capturing the attention of system integrators and device manufacturers seeking to overcome the limitations of traditional loudspeakers.In its latest product announcement, Audfly detailed how its modules can be seamlessly embedded into interactive kiosks as an advanced interactive kiosks audio solution , as well as in digital signage, smart information terminals, and other connected devices. By projecting audio in a narrow beam, the technology minimizes sound spillover while improving speech intelligibility, even in noisy surroundings - a capability increasingly valued in retail spaces, museums, transportation hubs, and corporate environments.“Directional sound has seen growing adoption in commercial settings over the past few years,” said Dr. Michael Reeves, an independent technology analyst specializing in human-machine interfaces.“What Audfly is offering with its modular approach is not just incremental improvement - it's a shift in how audio can be integrated, configured, and experienced in next-generation smart systems.”The newly released modules cater to diverse integration needs: Alpha22 and Alpha43 support different device sizes and sound projection ranges. All feature a plug-and-play integration format with standardized interfaces, enabling manufacturers to reduce development cycles, accelerate time-to-market, and customize audio delivery per application without redesigning entire systems.Early adoption cases illustrate the technology's potential. In one European transportation project, a kiosk manufacturer integrated the Alpha43 module into self-service ticketing machines, enabling travelers to hear transaction prompts with enhanced clarity - even in busy stations - while preventing disturbance to nearby passengers. In another deployment, a Japan-based digital signage provider used the Alpha43 to create immersive product demos in retail stores, with sound zones precisely confined to the viewer's position.“In public environments, audio privacy and clarity are often overlooked in favor of visual content,” noted Sophie Lang, a senior design consultant in digital retail experiences.“Directional sound modules like these let us design spaces that are both engaging and considerate, enhancing the brand experience without contributing to ambient noise.”Industry observers see the release as part of a broader movement toward embedded, software-controllable audio systems capable of adapting dynamically to their surroundings. For integrators, this translates into greater flexibility in designing customized, context-aware sound experiences, while avoiding the bulk and omnidirectionality of conventional speakers.While still a niche segment in the global audio market, directional sound is gaining traction in sectors where user attention, clarity, and privacy are critical. By introducing its latest directional sound modules, Audfly positions itself to become a key hardware enabler for the next generation of interactive, intelligent devices.About the Alpha SeriesDeveloped by Audfly Technology, the Alpha Series is a modular range of directional sound modules engineered for effortless integration into kiosks, healthcare systems, smart terminals, and digital signage. Leveraging ultrasonic-focused sound projection , the series offers plug-and-play compatibility and versatile mounting configurations, reducing installation complexity. The Alpha22 and Alpha43 modules give manufacturers and system integrators scalable options to deliver precise, space-efficient, and privacy-friendly audio experiences across a wide range of commercial environments.

