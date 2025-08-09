Bangladesh: Massive Protest Rocks Dhaka University

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Aug 9 (IANS) Several students from Dhaka University (DU) in Bangladesh took out a protest rally on Saturday, demanding the expulsion of eight students following their appointment to the hall committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the local media reported.

The protesting students marched through various roads of the campus, raising slogans including 'One two three four/Hall Politics No More', 'Hall politics Cholbe Na Cholbe Na (No Hall politics)'. Some students broke open the locks of the hall gates to join the demonstration. Later, they staged a sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor's (VC) residence.

Hours later, the VC announced a ban on student politics in its dormitories, amid the mounting protest.

“Student politics has been banned as per the July 17 framework,” Bangladesh's leading daily Samakal quoted the VC as saying.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters, Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said,“Our decision is that no student politics will be allowed at the hall level. They may do it at the central level, at Madhur's Canteen. That was the understanding. However, we cannot force any student organisation telling them 'you cancel it.' We have informed that what was banned on July 17 will remain in force.”

“Regarding the violation of the rules, today there will be a meeting of the Provost Standing Committee. After that, we will also have to speak with those student organisations whose names have come up,” he added.

On Friday, the DU unit of Chhatra Dal formally announced the formation of new committees for 18 residential halls of the university, as approved by DU Chhatra Dal President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon. The announcement came despite widespread opposition against hall-based politics.

Citing DU Chhatra Dal sources, local media reported that the formation of these hall committees is part of an effort to "strengthen grassroots organizational structure" and "prepare for future political activities," including the Dhaka University Central Students' Union elections.

In recent months, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in student protest movements under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, marked by conflict among rival student groups.

These students earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.