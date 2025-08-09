Delhi: DDA Invites Applications For 800 Memberships At Siri Fort Sports Complex

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for 800 permanent memberships at Siri Fort Sports Complex (SFSC) across categories including non-government employees, an official said on Saturday.

“A total of 800 memberships are being offered, providing a special opportunity for individuals to join. The limited-time application window is opening from August 12 to September 11. Applications are invited across various categories including government employees, non-government applicants, existing tenure members, and existing associate members,” said the official in a statement.

Last year, the DDA had hiked lifetime membership of the SFSC for non-government employees to Rs 7 lakh and for government employees to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The DDA said that out of the 800 available memberships, 250 are reserved for government employees, 250 for non-government applicants, and 150 each for existing tenure members and associate members of SFSC.

In case the number of applicants exceeds the available memberships in any of the categories, the selection for government and non-government categories will be made through a draw of computerised lots, said the official statement.

For associate members, selection will be based on seniority and in the case of tenure members, it will depend on the number of times the applicant has previously held a tenure membership, it said.

To ensure ease of access, transparency, and convenience for all applicants, the mode of application is online only. Detailed information regarding application procedures and terms is available on DDA's official website at , said the statement.

The Siri Fort Sports Complex in south Delhi offers state-of-the-art facilities, including tennis, swimming, squash, gym, golf driving range, shooting range, yoga and indoor multipurpose stadium.

Recently, pickle ball courts have been introduced in the SFSC and a naturopathy wellness centre is also operational. Besides, there is also a cafe and a fine dining restaurant is also slated to open next month.

The DDA currently manages 18 sports complexes, 4 mini sports complexes, and 3 golf courses, underscoring its long-standing commitment to providing high-quality sports facilities for the public.