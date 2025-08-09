Can't Really Complain About Anything From This Game, Says Santner After Test Series Win

MENAFN - IANS) Bulawayo, Aug 9 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hailed his side's all-round performance in the 2-0 Test series win over Zimbabwe, adding that he was pleased with the bowlers stepping up to dismiss the hosts cheaply in both innings of the match at Queens Sports Club.

On Saturday, New Zealand wrapped up their biggest-ever Test victory courtesy of thrashing Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs to complete a 2-0 series sweep. After declaring their second innings on 601 for 3 in 130 overs at the start of day three, New Zealand debutant pacer Zakary Foulkes claimed a five-wicket haul while Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Matt Fisher also shared the spoils to bundle out Zimbabwe for 117 in their second innings.

“A great game in all aspects. We were challenged at times throughout the game, and I guess we kind of got through those periods by cashing in on it. I think the way we bowled, especially in the first innings, it was probably a little bit there, but the way we bowled Zimbabwe for 120 in that first innings, and then we could really cash in with the bat, can't really complain about anything from this game,” said Santner in the post-match press conference.

Foulkes finished with match figures of 9-75, the best haul for a bowler on Test debut for New Zealand.“We've seen Zak in some of the white ball stuff, and I guess here, as someone kind of swinging into the right-hander is, you don't see that often.”

“So I guess another addition to our attack with the guys who are moving the ball away. So he was outstanding, and when the lefties come on, he looks pretty tough to play. To get, I guess, nine in the game on debut is a pretty good effort,” added Santner.

Reflecting on the tour, where New Zealand also won the T20I tri-series, with South Africa as the third team, Santner stated,“It's obviously a nice thing to finish the tour on a win. But in that tri-series, we were challenged at different stages against two good teams in Harare, and then to score the first goal, I guess to make the final, and then to win in a close game against South Africa was cool.”

“Then coming here, again, a different challenge, different surface, different conditions, and the boys looked at home and stepped up, which was great to see. I guess we will reflect on the series, the good and bad, and then we get back home, and I guess get to play in friendlier conditions than what we were going to get here.”

“But the way the new seam group this game stepped up, it puts us in a great position when we go home, as we've got plenty of options with the ball. Jamieson will probably be back in, Kane's back in as well with the bat, so it could be a slightly different-looking team. But guys who come in and step up straight away, it's a great position to be in,” he concluded.