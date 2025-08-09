Uttarakhand CM Assures Six Months' Ration And Financial Aid To Disaster-Hit Families

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the state government will provide six months' ration to families affected by the recent disaster and extend financial aid for damaged houses.

Speaking about the ongoing Dharali rescue operation, the Chief Minister said the top priority was to move people to safety.

“Despite adverse weather conditions, more than 1,000 people have been rescued so far, including local residents and pilgrims from across the country,” he said.

Injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital and AIIMS, with arrangements made for proper medical care. Dhami informed that adequate supplies of medicines, milk, food grains, and clothes have been sent to the Harsil and Dharali areas. To restore electricity in Harsil, UREDA's powerhouse has been made operational, while UPCL is repairing damaged power lines.

Mobile connectivity has been restored, and two 125 KV generator sets have been deployed in the disaster zone. Road connectivity in Harsil is being repaired, with a Bailey bridge under construction at Gangnani. Landslide-affected roads will be reopened soon, and the Harsil road is expected to be fully functional by Tuesday, the CM said.

The CM announced that families whose homes have been destroyed will receive immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh for rehabilitation or relocation. A three-member committee headed by the Revenue Secretary has been formed to assess damage, displacement, and rehabilitation needs, including losses to apple orchards.

Dhami said that in Pauri district's Sainji and Bankuda villages, residents with damaged homes will also be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh from the state government.

“Wherever the disaster has caused damage in the state, the government will provide all possible help,” he added. T

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of full central assistance and that the Centre is extending all possible cooperation under his leadership.