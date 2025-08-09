South Africa: Presidency On Preparations For National Convention Of National Dialogue

In preparation for the first National Convention of the National Dialogue process, President Cyril Ramaphosa met on Thursday 7 August 2025 with representatives of the interim Preparatory Task Team (PTT), which has been given the responsibility of organising the convention and preparing for the public dialogues that will take place thereafter.

At the meeting, the representatives reported to the President that the members of the PTT were divided on a number of issues, including the state of readiness of the PTT to deliver the National Convention as scheduled to take place on 15 August 2025.

Members of the PTT representing some of the Foundations involved in the initial planning of the National Dialogue argued that the National Convention should be postponed to a later date.

President Ramaphosa said he understood the National Convention to be a call to action for citizens to lead an inclusive dialogue on the challenges facing the country.

“Ever since we announced the date of the first National Convention, South Africans from all parts of society have been getting ready to take part in the local conversations that will follow. There is a great desire to get involved and be heard.”

President Ramaphosa said that although challenges have been experienced, it was essential that the first National Convention proceed on 15 August 2025.

“The National Convention must happen so that South Africa's people can take ownership and control of the National Dialogue. Invitations have gone out to organisations across the country and delegates are preparing themselves to attend the convention. It is at the National Convention that the people of South Africa will take over and run with the National Dialogue process,” he said.

As a consequence of the divisions within the PTT and the decision to proceed with the National Convention as scheduled, some of the Foundations have indicated that they would step back from organising the event and participation in the PTT. They told the President they nevertheless remained committed to the National Dialogue process and would continue to encourage participation.

President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the role played by the Foundations in initiating, championing and driving the National Dialogue. While he expressed regret at their withdrawal from this part of the preparations, he was encouraged by their intention to continue to play a meaningful role in the National Dialogue as it unfolds.

On Friday 8 August 2025, the President met with the co-chairs, deputy chairs and the secretary of the Eminent Persons Group. These are prominent South Africans who have accepted appointment by the President as volunteers who will use their standing and expertise to act as guarantors of the National Dialogue.

The meeting with the leadership of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) reflected broadly on progress towards the National Convention.

The EPG emphasised the need for the inclusivity and credibility of the National Dialogue process. They also called for more effective coordination, governance as well as improved communication.

“The National Dialogue is a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring all South Africans together to resolve our challenges and build a better future. The Eminent Persons Group stands ready to play its part in making this a reality,” said Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, co-chairperson of the Eminent Persons Group.

Above all, the EPG members reaffirmed their commitment to voluntarily use their influence and expertise to ensure that the first National Convention laid a firm foundation for an inclusive and vibrant national conversation.

The first National Convention, which will bring together 200 organisations from 33 different sectors, will kickstart the National Dialogue process, by among others:

▪ Endorsing the need for and value of a National Dialogue

▪ Outlining key themes for discussion in the National Dialogue process

▪ Agreeing on the approach and modalities for the public dialogues

▪ Finalising the establishment of a broadly representative Steering Committee to coordinate the implementation of the National Dialogue going forward

The National Convention will be a call to action for citizens to lead an inclusive dialogue on the challenges facing the country. The National Dialogue itself will take the form of public dialogues in localities and within various sectors across the country.

To this end and in light of the difficulties within the PTT, the convention organising team has been reorganised and is being reinforced by various social partners and civil society formations. This will ensure that the National Convention is successfully held from 15 August 2025 and the National Dialogue process can begin.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.