Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chirag Paswan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Family In Patna WATCH


2025-08-09 10:11:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Union Minister Chirag Paswan marked Raksha Bandhan in Patna, Bihar, celebrating the festival with his family. The warm gathering saw the exchange of rakhis, sweets, and festive wishes, reflecting the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.

