'Aur Marna Tha': IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh Reveals What He Was Told After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh, revealed that following India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan, many people close to him said“aur maarna tha,” meaning“ you should have struck them more.”

The Air Marshal said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, which he described as the largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh made the comments while addressing the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 9.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor – striking nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) – in retaliation to the lethal Pahalgam attack in April, that killed 26 civilians.

| PM Modi, top BJP leaders attend key NDA Parliamentary meeting

Touted as the Indian military's biggest and deepest strike yet, 'Operation Sindoor' marked India's first joint operation since the 1971 war. All three defence branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - coordinated to carry out the strikes on Pakistan to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership.



The IAF Chief said, "we have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about. He said the conflict with Pakistan was a“high-tech war,” and within“80-90 hours of the war,” India was able to“ able to achieve so much damage, that it was clear to them (Pakistan) that if they continue, they are going to pay for it more and more.”

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also hailed the S-400 air defence system and said it did a "wonderful job" during Operation Sindoor.

5 Pakistani fighter jets shot, one aircraft downed| IAF reveals before-and-after images of Muridke LeT HQ, JeM HQ post Op Sindoor

Also Read | Pakistan army major linked to IAF officer's 2019 capture, killed by Taliban

Speaking about the Sukkur airbase, the Chief said the UAB hangar and radar site was attacked.