France Lauds Washington Peace Agreement, Supports Dismantling Of OSCE Minsk Group
The French Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a statement stressing that the normalization of relations and the signing of a peace treaty at the earliest opportunity would be an important step toward transforming the South Caucasus into a region of peace and prosperity.
"France applauds the announcement made today in Washington, facilitated by President Trump, regarding the agreement between President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The progress achieved, thanks to the commitment of the United States, represents a significant step forward. We urge the swift signing and ratification of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalize this process. In this context, France supports the joint call from both parties to begin dismantling the structures of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, along with the development of regional ties and the reopening of borders-while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state-should enable the South Caucasus to transform into a region of peace and prosperity for its people. France is committed to actively contributing to this process, alongside its European partners, particularly within the framework of the European Political Union."
