Joint Security And EU Integration: Zelensky Holds Telephone Conversation With Estonian Prime Minister
Zelensky thanked the Estonian Prime Minister for the support and informed him about diplomatic efforts with partners to end the war and ensure joint security.
The parties also discussed issues at the European Union level, in particular the situation in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
“Estonia's principled position on fair conditions for Ukraine and Moldova in their path toward the EU is important. There can be no divisions or injustice on this path. Unity must work. Thank you!” Zelensky stated.Read also: Alaska Governor says state is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting
According to Ukrinform, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff returned this week from a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He reported to U.S. President Donald Trump on the terms under which Russia is ready to stop hostilities in Ukraine.
The U.S. President confirmed that territorial exchanges are being discussed.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President
