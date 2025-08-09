Zelensky Discusses Diplomatic Situation And Communication With Partners With Danish PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook .

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. I am grateful for the support. We discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners, both ours and Mette's,” Zelensky stated.

The President emphasized that "These days, diplomatic activity is extremely high. However, we see no changes in Russia's position – the Russians still refuse to stop the killings, still invest in the war, and still push the idea of“exchanging” Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory, with consequences that guarantee nothing except more favorable positions for Russia to resume the war".

Zelensky stressed that“ All our steps must bring us closer to a real end to the war, not its reconfiguration. And our joint decisions with partners must serve our common security”.

Zelensky and Frederiksen also discussed efforts to join the European Union and the progress made by Ukraine and Moldova on this path.

“We share the same view on the need for a fair approach and the fulfillment of commitments for Ukraine and Moldova together,” the President underlined.

According to Ukrinform, the Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is consulting with European partners on the terms of Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire , which he conveyed through White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff returned this week from a meeting with Putin and reported to Trump on the conditions under which Russia is ready to stop hostilities in Ukraine. Details have not been disclosed, but the President confirmed that an exchange of territories is being discussed.

Trump said that it was complicated, and that there would be some exchange of territory for the benefit of both sides, but that they would talk about it later or the next day.

The U.S. President also said that he would meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska .

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders .

Illustrative photo: Office of the President