Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Discusses With Macron Ways To Achieve Peace And Security For Europe

Zelensky Discusses With Macron Ways To Achieve Peace And Security For Europe


2025-08-09 10:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram .

“I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron. I am grateful for the support. We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation,” Zelenskyy stated.

He stressed that Ukraine, France, and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve real peace.

“It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. We all need a genuine end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations,” Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Joint security and EU integration: Zelensky holds telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister

Ukrinform reported that Zelensky discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen .

Illusthoto: Office of the President

MENAFN09082025000193011044ID1109906659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search