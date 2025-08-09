Zelensky Discusses With Macron Ways To Achieve Peace And Security For Europe
“I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron. I am grateful for the support. We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation,” Zelenskyy stated.
He stressed that Ukraine, France, and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve real peace.
“It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. We all need a genuine end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Joint security and EU integration: Zelensky holds telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister
Ukrinform reported that Zelensky discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen .
Illusthoto: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment