Zelensky Discusses With Macron Ways To Achieve Peace And Security For Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram .

“I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron. I am grateful for the support. We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation,” Zelenskyy stated.

He stressed that Ukraine, France, and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve real peace.

“It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. We all need a genuine end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations,” Zelensky emphasized.

Ukrinform reported that Zelensky discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen .

Illusthoto: Office of the President