PSD Warns Of Risks Posed By Extreme Heat

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 9 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) Saturday warned of the risks of direct exposure to the sun, especially in the afternoon hours, urging the public to learn about sunstroke symptoms and how to avoid health hazards as a heatwave of over 40 celsius degrees grips Jordan.Among the symptoms of sunstroke are exhaustion, dizziness, general weakness, dilated pupils, a significant rise in body temperature, cramps in the abdominal muscles and extremities, pale skin that is cold and moist, and nausea or vomiting, said the PSD.First aid for heatstroke includes immediately moving the person to a cool place, removing any pressure around the neck, placing him/her on the ground with the feet elevated about 30 centimeters, removing excess clothing, ensuring good ventilation, and then taking them to hospital for treatment, it advised.The directorate called on people to avoid direct exposure to the sun as much as possible and follow preventive guidelines during a heat wave for their safety.