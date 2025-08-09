Bihar: Former MLA Anant Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Bihar Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) Two days after walking out of Beur Jail, former MLA Anant Singh met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence, sparking political buzz over his return to active politics.

According to sources, the 15-minute meeting was cordial, with the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar enquiring about Singh's well-being.

During the interaction, Anant Singh is said to have expressed his desire to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Mokama constituency on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, seeking Nitish Kumar's blessings and support.

Political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation that Singh's re-entry into electoral politics is imminent and that Mokama could be the ideal seat for him.

His closed-door meeting with Nitish Kumar is being seen as a strong indication of his possible candidature.

Anant Singh was released from Patna's Beur Jail recently. He had been lodged there in connection with the Nauranga–Jalalpur firing case registered under the Pachmahla police station in January this year.

Apart from Anant Singh, former MP Anand Mohan, accompanied by his wife and Sheohar JDU MP Lovely Anand, and their MLA son Chetan Anand, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

The meeting, coming months before the Bihar Assembly elections, is being seen as politically significant.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Anand Mohan took a sharp swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

When asked about claims that the Mahagathbandhan could return to power under Tejashwi's leadership, he quipped,“You go and distribute sweets.”

Commenting on the recent foundation stone laying of the Maa Sita temple, Mohan said it was a moment of pride for Bihar, the nation, and the Mithila region.

On Tejashwi's repeated promises of jobs for Bihar's youth, Mohan remarked,“No one got a job in his parents' tenure; we have to see what happens now.”

Responding to Tejashwi's allegation that his schemes were being copied, Mohan said with a hint of sarcasm,“Okay, Tejashwi Yadav is a think tank.”