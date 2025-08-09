403
Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria Enhances Cancer Care With Organ-Specific Expertise And Free Second Opinion Initiative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, August 8, 2025: Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, a unit of one of Eastern India's leading multi-specialty healthcare institutions, hosted a special Oncology Meet today, bringing together cancer survivors, caregivers, and renowned oncology experts under one roof. The programme celebrated the indomitable spirit of survivors while spotlighting the hospital's advanced infrastructure and holistic cancer care capabilities. As part of the meeting, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria announced the launch of organ-specific oncology services, aimed at providing targeted and specialized cancer care across disciplines. The hospital also introduced a“Free Second Opinion” consultation initiative for cancer patients, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, transparency, and patient-first care.
The programme witnessed the presence of a dedicated team of 10 oncologists from Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, highlighting the strength and collaboration within the hospital's oncology department. Present at the event were Dr. Shubhayu Banerjee, Advisor, Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Senior Consultant-GI Oncology, Dr. Bastab Ghosh, Consultant – Uro Oncology; Dr. Sagnik Ray, Consultant – Surgical Oncology; Dr. Tanmoy Kumar Mandal and Dr. Ashutosh Daga, Consultants – Medical Oncology; Dr. Shreya Bhattacharya, Consultant – Head & Neck Surgery/Oncology; Dr. Jasashwi Chakraborty, Consultant – Haematology; Dr. Saumen Basu, Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncology; Dr. Anirban Halder, Consultant – Radiation Oncology; and Dr. Paromita Roy, Gynaecological Oncology. Mr. Dilip Kumar Roy, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, was also present.
Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria's“Free Second Opinion” Consultation Initiative for cancer patients aims to benefit hundreds across Kolkata and districts of West Bengal. With nearly 25% of cancer patients in the state traveling to other metros for specialized treatment, this program brings trusted, multidisciplinary oncology care to the patients' doorstep, reducing travel, stress, and allowing for more informed treatment decisions. It precisely tackles an important medical gap by offering timely, expert-directed consultations in regions with limited availability of oncology care, allowing for early treatment and more localized cancer care equity.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shubhayu Banerjee, Advisor, Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Senior Consultant-GI Oncology Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, stated, "This meet is not just a celebration of survival but also a celebration of how far we have come in cancer care. Cancer is no longer one-size-fits-all type of a disease. With the availability of organ-specific oncology expertise and facilities for state-of-the-art diagnostics, we can provide highly personalized, precise, and effective treatment protocols to each patient according to their individual needs. Our motto is to make every individual receive the right care, at the right time, with the right team behind them. Such events not only celebrate the strength of our patients but also our dedication to enhance cancer care and create a stronger support system in our community."
Mr. Dilip Kumar Roy, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, added further, "Our purpose at Manipal is greater than just treatment we educate and empower patients and families with the right knowledge, counseling, and support. Opening our specialist oncology unit and the Free Second-Opinion Consultation Initiative is a significant step towards filling the gap in cancer treatment. By making expert-led, ethical, and affordable care more accessible closer to home, we aim to dispel doubts and empower patients to make informed, confident decisions without the additional stress of travel."
The oncology center at the hospital is supported by the newest diagnostic technology, cutting-edge operating rooms, and interdisciplinary team-based care, offering end-to-end cancer care from detection and surgery to radiation and medical oncology.
This milestone is one of the most important elements of the hospital's vision of creating a multi-specialty cancer care center in Eastern India to provide quality care to all.
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 38 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 7,200+ doctors and an employee strength of over 20,500.
