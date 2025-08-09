Zelensky Discusses With Starmer The“Danger Of Russia's Plan”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Zelensky's Facebook page.

“I spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I am grateful for the support. We share the same view on the need for a truly lasting peace for Ukraine and on the danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible,” Zelensky stated.

The President emphasized that“Clear steps are needed, as well as maximum coordination between us and our partners. We value the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all our partners to end the war".

Zelensky added that“We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and to ensure that the decisions can work. We agreed on further contacts”.

As reported by Ukrinform, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is consulting with European partners on the conditions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire , which he conveyed through White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff returned this week from a meeting with Putin and reported to Trump on the conditions under which Russia is ready to stop hostilities in Ukraine. Details have not been disclosed, but the President confirmed that an exchange of territories is being discussed.

Trump said that it was complicated, and that there would be some exchange of territory for the benefit of both sides, but that they would talk about it later or the next day.

The U.S. President also said that he would meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska .

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders .

Photo: Office of the President