Azerbaijani Karateka Irina Zaretska Claims Silver At World Games In China

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska (68 kg) has secured a silver medal at the World Games held in Chengdu, China,reports.

Zaretska advanced to the final, where she faced Swiss representative Elena Quirigi. In a closely contested match, the Azerbaijani athlete fell short in the decisive bout, finishing second and earning the silver medal.

This result adds another prestigious achievement to Zaretska's impressive career on the international stage